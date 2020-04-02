Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is doing its part to give those on the coronavirus pandemic frontlines a sweet treat.
The organization launched its new cookie donation initiative – Hometown Heroes – with the goal of providing Girl Scout cookies to medical professionals, first responders, nursing home staff, Army National Guard and anyone who has continued to support citizens throughout the crisis.
"The planning for the initiative started as soon as our council understood that our Girl Scouts and their participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program were going to continue to be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines," said Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
"Donating cookies to local frontline workers is how we can continue to fulfill our mission to make the world a better place during this difficult time in our communities."
Those interested in donating cookies can visit www.gswpa.org/heroes to place an order.
Marshall said Girl Scouts will choose which local organizations will receive donations and will coordinate a safe delivery.
"We’re excited to add this as another philanthropic learning opportunity for the girls," she said.
"They’ll be learning about the people who are keeping their community safe and then be able to recognize their work by sending a sweet thank you that has been supported by community members."
Because the Girl Scout Cookie Program booth sales were cut short by two weeks as a result of the recent events, donations also will help to limit the impact on programs and troops by offsetting the costs of excess cookie inventory.
Marshall said it's part of the Girl Scout creed to help where they can with several troops donating cookies before the initiative was announced.
"Our Girl Scouts are considerate and caring and make the world a better place," she said.
"With everything that’s happening in their world right now, this is how they can keep doing that."
The initiative is an opportunity to talk to girls about how to find creative ways to help their community.
"Right now, it can feel like there’s not much that can be done from home, but troop leaders are still connecting with girls to make cards for first responders, nursing home residents and staff and more," Marshall said.
"This initiative is just one more way Girl Scouts can bring joy to those who need our support right now."
For more information, visit www.gswpa.org.
