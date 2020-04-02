First responders are getting first admission to Giant Eagle supermarkets on Thursdays and Fridays, the company announced Thursday.
“Giant Eagle is launching a dedicated shopping hour for first responders across our communities in all its supermarkets on Thursdays and Fridays, starting tomorrow, Friday, April 3, at 6 a.m. On these two days each week, the company will open its doors an hour early for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work,” a Giant Eagle statement read.
Giant Eagle employees will not be asking first responders for employment verification, but the company requests that other customers respect the hour dedicated to those workers. After that first hour, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will return to current operating hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition, all stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.
“Supermarket locations will close on Saturday, April 11, at 9 p.m. as normal and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13, for seniors, those who are differently abled and those with compromised immune systems, and at 7 a.m. for all other guests,” the company’s statement read.
GetGo locations connected to supermarkets will follow a similar schedule, while all standalone GetGo locations will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13. Warehouse work and product deliveries will resume on Monday, April 13.
