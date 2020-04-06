In an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading, Giant Eagle is set to limit the number of guests able to shop in-store at one time.
Each location will admit up to 50% of occupancy allowable by fire code, including store employees, a company press release stated.
The new maximum occupancy will be visibly posted near the building’s entrance.
In addition, the company is dedicating employees to monitor guest social distancing and to provide guidance to guests when necessary.
“The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokeswoman.
“As supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies remain in operation as essential community resources, we believe it’s vital to heighten our social distancing and sanitization procedures throughout the store.”
