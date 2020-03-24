Considered life-sustaining businesses by the state government, grocery store companies such as Giant Eagle are on a list of places allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Even as Giant Eagle announced plans to give bonuses and hire more people to operate its grocery stores amid the spread of COVID-19, some workers in Johnstown said they fear being at risk of encountering someone who has the virus – bonuses or not.
“Without other places to go, people are being centralized in grocery stores,” said an employee who would only identify himself as J. “I haven’t heard anything about any change to sick days.”
From March 15 to May 2, Giant Eagle employees get $2 more per hour, the worker said, adding that the bonus was recently changed from $1 per hour to $2 – although an official press release from the company did not specify the hourly bonus amount.
“I’m happy I have a job, but I’m really frightened about working in these conditions,” the employee said.
A Tuesday press release from Giant Eagle said the company is awarding $10 million in bonus pay during the pandemic, as the company continues hiring for positions across the organization.
Giant Eagle is now taking on individuals who have been laid off from other businesses that closed because of the pandemic. Last week, the company announced a partnership with Primanti Bros. and the Pittsburgh Penguins to find employment for displaced workers.
In addition to partnerships with displaced employees, Giant Eagle’s press release last Friday said the company is hiring in general and looking to recruit hundreds of people across numerous areas of business, including in its stores, at its warehouse facilities and as truck drivers.
On Tuesday, the company issued a press release advertising bonus pay available for current and new employees.
“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated team members,” read a statement attributed to Laura Shapira Karet, President and CEO of Giant Eagle Inc.
“Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes.”
The company responded to a question about it’s sick leave policy with a statement: “While different factors determine the specifics of each situation, we are happy to offer flexible scheduling opportunities, paid time off and sick leave.”
Companywide, an estimated 29,000 – 79% or of – Giant Eagle employees don’t believe they have access to paid sick days, according to a survey prior to the pandemic by the Shift Project at the University of California.
The Shift Project generated estimates from survey data collected from thousands of employees of 91 of the nation’s largest service sector companies between February 2018 and November 2019.
The Shift survey did not probe the reasons why workers do not report access to paid sick days. It stated that workers may not report paid sick days because their employer does not provide any worker with paid sick days; because they do not qualify for paid sick days under their employer’s policy; because they lack knowledge of the benefit; or because they feel that they cannot realistically access the benefit because of procedural hurdles, fears of managerial consequences, or workplace culture.
Sick benefits for employees haven’t changed unless a worker contracts the coronavirus, said another employee at a Cambria County Giant Eagle location.
He said he was excited, however, to see how the bonus rate would increase his pay.
Another worker employed by the Giant Eagle for many years said he has not ever stayed home from work, even when sick, and does not know whether the company offers paid sick days.
J said he is lone provider for his wife and young child.
“Whether she’s sick, the baby’s sick or I’m sick,” he said, “I still have to come here.”
