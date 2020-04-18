The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority has postponed its fifth annual Ghost Town Trail Challenge due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing guidelines, it said Saturday.
The event is now scheduled for Aug. 22. It had originally been scheduled for June 20, the summer solstice.
“Large-scale events like this take months to prepare, and planning for an event in June has too many unknowns at this point in time,” said Caytlin Lusk, race director and CCCRA program coordinator.
“We are hopeful that this new date will give us a better sense of security for our participants and the planning process.”
Participants in the challenge have from sunrise to sunset to complete the entire 32 miles of the Ghost Town Trail’s main stem, from Blairsville to Ebensburg. The event also includes a 16-mile half-challenge and a family-friendly 7.5-mile option.
