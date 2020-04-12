Mike Kline helped his 4-year-old son, Mikey, get up after his fishing boots got stuck in the mud he was stomping in.
Kline, a manager for medical equipment supply company National HME in Ebensburg, had taken a break from working at home in Carrolltown to take Mikey fishing at Chest Creek.
“It’s good to get out of the house,” he said.
Kline said he's "one of the lucky ones" able to work from home so that he can take care of his son, whose daycare center has been closed for weeks like many businesses. And his wife, a nursing director, works around the clock in a nursing home with people who are vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“She never knows when she’s going to get home," he said. "We worry about her and her bringing it home.”
With the virus causing more deaths daily while governmental orders shutting down businesses and limiting people's movement have grown more severe, the coronavirus narrative may everyday sound more like the definition of a fish story, getting bigger every time it's told.
But it’s a reality that many, including Kline, sought to get away by heading to streams and lakes for trout season, which started unexpectedly Tuesday – 11 days before the scheduled opening date.
Hitting the streams
It was evident to fishermen that the state’s unexpected change to the trout opener was planned to mitigate the risk of large crowds from gathering and spreading the virus.
The Hunting and Fishing Shoppe at Miller’s in Cresson allows only one customer at a time, as a sign on the door reads.
Outside Miller's, waiting to buy fishing supplies, was Kyle Noel – who was happy that his boss allowed him to leave work early from SERVPRO in Ebensburg, a disaster mitigation company that restores buildings after floods and fires but lately has been called on to wipe out possible COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We use a chemical that kills COVID-19," Noel said. "We clean any touch points and fog the entire building."
After completing two such jobs at local businesses on a recent afternoon, he was let go early to go fishing.
“I asked my boss if I can get off work when I heard trout season opened," he said. "I was happy."
With a handful of new supplies purchased from Miller's, he set out to relax at a fishing spot in Black Lick.
It was apparent to retiree Bill Luther, of East Carroll Township, that most if not all of the people out fishing were retired like he was or had gotten out of work early from jobs that the government has upheld as "life-sustaining."
"People aren’t trying to spend money if they are unemployed and don’t have it," he said. "A license without a trout stamp costs $30. Then there’s the cost of bait, and gas to drive to a spot ...”
The Department of Labor and Industry does not yet have unemployment numbers by county, but statewide they have surged 1.2 million this week since March 16, when Gov. Tom Wolf made his first order to close "nonessential" businesses.
'More spacious now'
Jeff Dick, CareerLink site administrator for Cambria and Somerset counties, said CareerLink’s priority is to guide people who have basic questions about filing for unemployment.
"We are working to fill critical hiring needs, especially at local grocery stores, by putting job postings on our site," he said. "People are still looking for work, but the influx we have is people needing help filing for unemployment."
To reduce the virus' spread Wolf followed his March school and business-closure orders with a statewide stay-at-home order through the end of the school year.
While the government calls it a stay-at-home "order," a "frequently asked questions" page on the state's official website posits the question, "will people be cited for leaving their homes?" The answer the state gave is: "No. People will not be cited for leaving their homes."
The order encourages people to only go out for necessities, but outdoor activities are approved as safe, too. The state's comments about outdoor activities stress social distancing, and the surprise switch of opening day noticeably achieved that.
Tuesday at Lake Rowena, in Ebensburg, Eric Strenko, of Culver, noted a marked difference from opening day last year.
"It’s a lot more spacious now because no one was aware first day was switched," he said. "If it had been kept regularly scheduled, it would have been elbow to elbow."
Business impact
Strenko spoke on his day off from Walmart, where he works as overnight maintenance supervisor in charge of a crew that cleans at night, disinfecting shelves for the next day when customers arrive, he said. And there are a lot more empty shelves because of demand resulting from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
“For the most part people are understanding," he said. "It’s hard to keep things in stock right now. We can’t help they will be upset when we don’t have what they want."
Fortunately for people looking to escape to the outdoors, fishing, hunting and trapping retailers that sell live bait are counted as agricultural-based industries and may remain open under the state's revised list of allowed businesses.
That list of life-sustaining business also includes gas station/convenience stores such as the one where Ken Lansdale has worked for 12 years.
With many people staying home and not using gasoline, Lansdale – a cashier at Nic's Grab-n-Go gas station and convenience store in Cresson – also got out of work early to fish.
"We’ve been real slow because of the virus, so here I am," he said at Chest Creek.
But he said he's fortunate to be among the people still working so that he could buy fishing supplies including a new rod.
"I was surprised when I heard they started trout season," he said. "I wasn't ready. I was jumping around the store all excited, and my boss said 'go ahead home.' "
