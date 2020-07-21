One former attraction to Galleria Drive moved out just prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns, and another has not reopened in the wake of the pandemic.
Property management company Zamias Services Inc. is presenting the former Gander Outdoors property at 600 Galleria Drive for sub-lease.
Zamias leasing representative Perry Russ said there is an ongoing marketing campaign for the property, but there is nothing further to announce at this point.
The hunting, fishing and camping retail store closed some time prior to the state’s mid-March COVID-19 temporary shutdown, Russ said.
Gander Outdoors was at a crossroads before COVID-19 necessitated an economic shutdown.
In October of 2019, The Tribune-Democrat reported that Gander Outdoors indicated store closures were likely coming nationwide.
Marcus Lemonis, owner of Gander’s parent company Camping World, indicated back then that as many as 37 Gander Outdoors locations that do not sell recreational vehicles could either close, relocate or be repurposed.
The 59,076-square-foot Gander Outdoors on Galleria Drive is near Planet Fitness, Ashley Furniture and Tractor Supply Co. The property is adjacent to The Galleria shopping mall, which houses retailers such as Boscov’s, J.C. Penney, Shoe Dept Encore and American Eagle.
Other businesses on The Galleria campus include a new Primanti Brothers, which opened in the fourth quarter of 2019, Aldi and Applebee’s.
However, at 592 Galleria Drive, Chuck E. Cheese is closed.
The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese – CEC Entertainment – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late June, after the pandemic forced the company to temporarily close locations.
Although 15 Chuck E. Cheese locations in Pennsylvania including the Altoona location have reopened, Johnstown’s location hasn’t.
A list of 34 permanently closed Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide was compiled by USA Today. It included two in Pennsylvania: the Johnstown and Lancaster locations.
Calls to the company for an official list of locations chosen to close were not returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.