Gallitzin Borough has expanded its burn ban to include all burning within the limits of the borough, officials there said this week.
Irene Szynal, borough secretary, said Wednesday that the reason for the expansion of the ban was borough officials’ concern in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for residents who have breathing problems.
“We’re asking people not to burn at all,” she said, “just because of the smoke and the different things. … The last few nights, it was pretty nice out, nice and warm, and our police had some problems.”
Gallitzin Borough passed a no-burning ordinance in 2006 that prohibited most burning within borough limits, but permitted small backyard “friendship fires.” The borough now bars even those small fires.
Gallitzin Mayor Alan Wahl declared a state of emergency within the borough on March 31.
Elsewhere in the U.S., Louisiana and South Carolina have imposed statewide bans on all burning. As in Gallitzin, forestry and health officials in South Carolina said the state’s ban is aimed at keeping smoke from exacerbating COVID-19 patients’ symptoms or triggering respiratory issues in noninfected individuals.
“For infected individuals, breathing smoke could make coronavirus symptoms worse, increasing the risk of hospitalization or death,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, physician consultant for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. “It could also cause people who have not contracted the coronavirus, but who are presenting COVID-19-like symptoms, to seek medical care at a time when medical resources are already stretched thin.”
