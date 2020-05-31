Gallery on Gazebo is set to hold “Open to Blooming” on June 13, a garden tour get-together to benefit the Piazza project next to the location in downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature take-away food from Flair of Country and wine sampling from Three Barrel Wine Club, all while following the appropriate health guidelines, Gallery volunteer Rosemary Pawlowski explained.
“At first I was really, really nervous about it, but I’m feeling better and better,” Pawlowski said.
The event had been months in the making, but the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the situation.
Now that the state is starting to open up again, Pawlowski said the committee at Gallery thought the date in June would be safe to attempt to hold a gathering.
The tours will be at 1433 Luzerne St. in Westmont, the home of Ray and Chris Jacobs, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continuing every 45 minutes after that until 7:45 p.m.
The Jacobs are no stranger to having strangers in their yard.
Last year, Jacobs said he and his wife’s home was featured on a tour of three gardens the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra held, and they are glad to help another community organization.
“We find a lot of joy in the happiness of others,” he added.
The yard has a number of water features, boulders and plants and flowers that bloom throughout the year, Jacobs said.
When it was designed, he wanted it to look natural and unique.
“I enjoy it and I think other people enjoy it,” he said.
While guests get a tour by a horticulturist and two master gardeners, there will be live music provided by John Bagnato and Laurel Steinly.
The evening will also feature a silent auction, which includes art for gardens and certificates for lawn service.
Pawlowski said the Jacobs’ garden will be a “fabulous backdrop” to the fundraiser, and she thinks those who attend will enjoy themselves.
“It will be in full bloom when the folks come in the next few weeks,” Jacobs said.
The donation to attend Open for Blooming is $50 and is all inclusive.
Registration opens on Friday and can be done by visiting www.galleryongazebo.org/open-for-blooming.
Once signed up, guests will have access to a video tour with the horticulturist and wine making demonstration.
The silent auction will be posted online for viewing before the event as well.
Additionally, those who register do not have to attend the event.
Dinner from Flair of Country can be ordered as curbside pickup.
For those who do decide to attend the tour, Pawlowski said they are encouraged to dress up in casual garden attire.
