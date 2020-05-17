This artsy drive will help youngsters find their creative side.
Gallery on Gazebo, in cooperation with Greater Johnstown School District and area organizations, has launched Let’s Create with GG art supply drive for underserved youth.
“We’re looking for underserved young people who would like art projects,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery.
“We have these packets that we’re putting together that have instructions so they can do projects all summer long. We want to get supplies into the hands of kids so they occupy themselves this summer.”
Materials needed include paper products such as construction paper, poster board and paper bags; drawing and painting materials such as crayons, markers, colored pencils and watercolors; and miscellaneous items such as glue sticks, child size scissors, paint brushes, glitter and elastic.
New and used supplies are being accepted.
Drop off sites are Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown; Randy’s Bi-Lo, 81 Osborne St., Johnstown; Ideal Market locations, 339 Walnut St. and 2449 Bedford St., Johnstown; and CVS, 1650 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
The first wave of supplies will be collected May 22.
Pawlowski said organizers will either mail or deliver the packets to children whose names have been provided to them from the school district and local organizations.
“If you know of someone in need you can get in contact with us and we’ll see that the child gets this,” she said.
Anyone interested in donating or recommending a child can email galleryongazebo1@gmail.com.
The collection and delivery will run throughout the summer.
The plan is at the end of summer to host an exhibition of the work in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Updates will be posted on Gallery on Gazebo’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GalleryOnGazebo.
