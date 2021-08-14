A basket party fundraiser for a well-known member of the Johnstown community, Frank Arcurio, will be held from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the Union Social Club, 57 Clinton St.
Arcurio was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. The virus has left him with debilitating effects on his health and costly medical bills, event organizers said.
The day will include food, drinks 50-50 raffles and other activities.
Monetary donations may be made to: Frank Arcurio, 134 Berkey Drive, Johnstown, Pa. 15904.
