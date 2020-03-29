Firefighters are protecting themselves as the COVID-19 moves across Pennsylvania.
For the live-in members of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department on Scalp Avenue, the challenge is keeping a germ-free environment for all firefighters.
“It forces us to disinfect the firehouse and equipment more than we normally would,” firefighter Tim Meyers said. “We disinfect the doorknobs, light switches, steering wheels in the rigs which we’re going to be touching all the time.
“That’s in addition to washing our hands regularly and the normal daily hygiene activities.”
Meyers is one of five live-in members, each of whom has a room.
The station’s living quarters is now off limits even to other volunteers firefighters. That includes bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen.
There is little down time for the five live-in members who work other jobs in EMS.
Meyers, who is the son of fire Chief Wes Meyers, works with the city fire department, Hilltop Ambulance in Westmont, Jackson Township Ambulance and Upper Yoder Ambulance.
“At the moment, we can’t go out and grab a bite to eat together and we limit our shopping trips,” he said.
The fire department recently set up living quarters at its Solomon Run station.
“If one of us comes down with symptoms or we end up testing positive, we have a separate living facility,” Tim Meyers said.
He said the community is banding together during the crisis.
“It’s something that we’re going to have to work through together,” he said. “Don’t panic, wash your hands and don’t ever be afraid that we’re not going to show up.”
Meyers said if there is a fire, it’s “all hands on deck.”
“If somethings happens, you’re going to get a fire truck to show up – no matter what,” he said.
