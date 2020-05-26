Southmont Volunteer Fire Company members include (left to right) Jim Carbaugh, assistant chief, president; Steve Costic, captain; Mike Butler, chief; John Butler, deputy chief; and Brian Kessler, Rebecca Masters, Brittany Burkett and Ed Burkett, firefighters. Photos are part of the Johnstown Porch Project by Westmont photographer Lisa Bulas. See photo gallery at www.TribDem.com.
Front lines porch photos
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nancy Carole, 78, of Hastings, Pa. (Askew-Houser, Inc., Ebensburg, Pa.)
Josephine A., 76, Johnstown (Hindman, Frankstown Rd.)
Vic, 81, of Westmont. (Frank Duca Funeral Home, Inc).
Gerald T., 82, Johnstown (Hindman, Chandler Ave.)
Leona Ruth, 83, Davidsville, George E Mason Funeral Home, Inc. Davidsville, www.georgemasonfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Chip Minemyer | Johnstown’s Hawkins says son, a Penn State player, target of racial slur at Ohio gas stop
- PHOTO GALLERY | ‘I think we did the right thing’: North Star holds abbreviated graduation ceremony
- High school graduation will be ‘a moment to remember’
- Cresson man accused of striking woman with chair leg while high
- CDC issues guidelines for schools to reopen
- PIAA board endorses county-by-county restart upon Gov. Wolf's approval
- Mike Mastovich | Johnstown's Britt embraces new YMCA director role
- Rigby backing law to compel governor to terminate virus declaration; Wolf says he'd veto it
- Grace Head, widow of late Johnstown hockey legend Galen Head, passes away 2 months after husband
- Region still awaits green light: Cambria, Somerset remain in yellow phase
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.