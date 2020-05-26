Southmont Volunteer Fire Company

Southmont Volunteer Fire Company members include (left to right) Jim Carbaugh, assistant chief, president; Steve Costic, captain; Mike Butler, chief; John Butler, deputy chief; and Brian Kessler, Rebecca Masters, Brittany Burkett and Ed Burkett, firefighters. Photos are part of the Johnstown Porch Project by Westmont photographer Lisa Bulas. See photo gallery at www.TribDem.com.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

