What can we do as an orchestra to help this community come together, when we are no longer able to come together in person?
As we all find ourselves in various degrees of isolation, we are trying to be creative in ways to continue to connect people through music.
We would so love to be able to share our music with you all right now, at this time when we need music more than ever, but we have no choice – we have to find another way to connect.
Our first initiative, Music that Heals, is a way for our audience to connect through favorite recordings of music of all types – not just orchestral music, but music of all genres – as we share carefully curated playlists several times a week.
The response so far has been overwhelming, with hundreds of people sharing the playlists with each other, commenting on our Facebook page and suggesting music they want to recommend to others.
We know that in times of adversity, music can be something that can actually save lives.
When I was a child, I remember hearing someone tell a story of being shipwrecked at sea, the lone survivor of a terrible accident. He held on to a piece of floating wood, and sang one song over and over through the cold night and the next day, until he was rescued by a passing ship.
We all have music we can turn to when what’s going on around us is too much. Perhaps you have music that helps you stay afloat, or that reminds you of the beauty of life.
Something that I find continually miraculous about music is that it speaks to each of us in a different way. So the same piece of music we share through Music that Heals can provide comfort to the grandparent who isn’t able to have the company of their family; it can provide a moment of recovery and relief for the heroic health-care worker putting in long shifts and putting herself at risk in order to save the lives of others; it can let the parents of young children decompress after a long day trying to work from home with no daycare; and it can inspire a young adult to put his talent toward creating something of beauty. We share the music that we love, and we know that you will love it in your own way.
Personally, I’ve been thrilled to learn music I hadn’t heard before, recommended by you, our community.
As we face an uncertain period ahead, where we have no way to predict when we will be able to gather in concert together again, we at the JSO are looking to imaginative ways to bring our music to you.
These additional plans are in their initial phase. But in the coming weeks, you can expect to hear from us about our very exciting plans for the 2020-21 season starting in September, and several other ways we hope to bring you the brilliant artistry of our musicians, without you having to leave your living rooms.
For myself, I am finding a different level of gratitude
each morning as I wake up early, make coffee and study my scores.
I don’t know when the music that I am preparing will be able to sound in the world, and not just in my own head, but I know that when we do come together as an orchestra again, we will be bringing strength and hope and joy and sorrow, a way for us to show that we as a community and as a country can face terrible challenges and rise above them.
Facing challenges is what we do as an orchestra when we perform the great masterpieces – such as the symphonies of Beethoven and Brahms and Handel’s “Messiah” – and pops concerts that call on us to perform in a dozen musical genres in one night.
We know how to meet those challenges. And meeting challenges and overcoming adversity is something Johnstown knows more about than almost any other community in this country.
Our role as an orchestra is to inspire, bring healing, give hope and bring people together through music.
We’ll find a way.
Stay strong, my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.