A Somerset County man wanted on a warrant was arrested over the weekend and now has drug charges pending following a drug bust in Friedens, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Thomas said investigators went to 33-year-old Albert Marody's home after people in the area started reporting "strange activity" at all hours of the night, including brief after-midnight visitors.
Police went to the Friedens home to serve Marody with a warrant, and discovered two ounces of methamphetamine and two pounds of marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, Thomas said.
Marody was taken into custody and now has additional charges pending related to the drugs found at his residence.
Children and Youth Services were contacted about children living in the residence, due to the drug activity occurring there, Thomas added.
The Somerset County Sheriffs Department and county Drug Task Force both partnered in the bust.
Marody was lodged in Somerset County Jail and appears to be awaiting sentencing related to a drug charge from 2019.
