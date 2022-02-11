JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Somerset County officials have decided to keep their Friedens-area COVID-19 mass testing site open for an extra week.
It’s a move that was suggested by the state Department of Health, given that people are continuing to get tested at Friedens Lutheran Church, said Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis.
State Health Department figures show Somerset County has recorded 543 positive tests since Feb. 1 – among several thousand total tests taken in the county.
The county’s drive-through location has performed tests on 84 patients, but people are continuing to utilize the site, Landis said.
“The commonwealth made the offer and the church has agreed to (host) us, so we’re going to extend it,” Landis said.
The church is at 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
The county’s COVID-19 task force is working to promote the site’s availability to the county’s residents, saying anyone in need of a test will be able to receive one “with possibly no wait at all” and without exiting their vehicle.
The testing site will run from Tuesday through Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site is also open Saturday and Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is no fee for the testing and insurance is not required.
Local update
Cambria County added 63 cases and two deaths Friday. The county has recorded 3,649 total cases since March 2020.
Somerset County has 18,299 cases – up 26 on Friday. The county also added one new death.
Bedford, Blair and Centre counties also added one new death each. Indiana County added two deaths, as well as 33 new cases. Clearfield County, which added 45 cases, also added two deaths.
Blair County added 99 new positives and has 28,766 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Westmoreland County added 127 cases and eight more deaths and now has 1,294 deaths total.
According to the state Department of Health, 55.8% of Cambria County’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one dose.
In Somerset County, 48.4% of residents are fully vaccinated. Bedford County has 37.9% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
Westmoreland County’s population leads the region with 58.2% of its vaccine-eligible residents vaccinated and 66.6% with one dose.
