JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Cambria and Somerset counties later this month.
Drive-through testing will be offered from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Jan. 20 at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
Walk-in testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24, 25 and 27, with additional testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 450 Schoolhouse Road.
Testing is offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with support from the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, Pitt-Johnstown, the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force and the Emergency Services departments of Cambria and Somerset counties.
