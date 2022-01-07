JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A free COVID-19 mass testing site will be available next week at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Friday.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 in the former Verizon store.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said there will be indoor and drive-through testing available, with the capacity to test up to 450 people a day.
The county, working with the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, has been working with the Department of Health to bring a free testing site here, Martynuska said.
Task force member and population health center Executive Director Jeannine McMillan said that the mall has agreed to make the space available for several weeks, although the Department of Health has not committed beyond Friday.
The department first announced that a testing site at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona would operate Dec. 17-20. That site has continued to operate at least a few days a week and is available through Friday, the latest release says.
Vaccines will be administered by medical professionals with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which has been operating free testing sites across the state under a contract with the Health Department.
“We continue to offer testing across the commonwealth as the fight against COVID-19 is not over and highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”
Martynuska and McMillan said the task force requested the testing site after hearing from many people who have waited for several hours to get tested at local facilities.
Drive-through testing will be set up between the food court entrance and the rear entrance to the old Sears using a driveway behind the mall, Martynuska said. If necessary, a second testing lane can be added. Signs, barricades and lane markings will direct those being tested to the walk-in lot and drive-through waiting area.
“I think we are going to be busy,” Martynuska said.
The free testing site comes as new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania spiked above 30,000 in a day for the first time on Friday and as seven of the region’s eight counties had triple-digit case increases in the Health Department’s dashboard.
Cambria County’s record 303 new cases were among 32,053 statewide in Friday’s update. Somerset County had 127 new cases, Bedford County had 56, Blair County had 110, Indiana County had 142, Clearfield County had 113, Centre County had 308 and Westmoreland County had 699 additional positives.
Friday’s updates included 156 new fatalities, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 37,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Somerset added six deaths, Westmoreland added five, Cambria added three and Bedford, Blair, Clearfield and Centre each added one death.
Statewide hospitalizations were up by 234 patients to 6,680 Friday, while Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford hospitals had 150 COVID-19 patients, one fewer than on Thursday.
Combining Friday totals from the state and Philadelphia departments of health show that there are now 8,029,842 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and that vaccine providers have administered 19,897,977 doses, including 2,749,802 boosters.
