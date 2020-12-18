Free drive-through COVID-19 testing opened Friday in Johnstown with slow turnout after a surge in the morning.
Tests are available daily through Tuesday at the Reliance Energy Building, 1001 Broad St.
A tent is available to receive walk-ups but most people chose the drive-through option Friday, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said.
"Several dozen cars have lined up since we opened," Martynuska said Friday morning.
He said all individuals in a car are tested.
Guarded with medical aprons, gloves and face shields, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare workers administer the tests.
Clients are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or until 450 persons are tested in a day.
The free clinic in Johnstown is one of five that opened statewide on Friday. It is a service provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Other sites opened at a mall in Franklin County, a casino in Luzerne County, a former Sears Auto center in Mercer County and community fairgrounds in Montour County, the department's website shows.
Registration on site is required before the nasal swab test is administered. Individuals will be asked for insurance information and photo identification, but people without insurance will not be turned away.
People can expect an email or phone call with results within two to seven days of the test, according to the Department of Health.
Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested, Martynuska said.
The clinic will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. After that, Martynuska said, testing will revert to previous avenues that involve talking with a physician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.