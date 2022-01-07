JOHNSTOWN – A free COVID-19 mass testing site will be available next week in The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 in the former Verizon store.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said there will be indoor and drive-through testing available with the capacity to test up to 450 people a day.
The county, working with the Cambria Somerset COVID-19 task force and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, has been working with the Department of Health to bring a free testing site here, Martynuska said.
Medical professionals with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which has been operating free clinics across the state under a contract with the health department.
“We continue to offer testing across the commonwealth as the fight against COVID-19 is not over and highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
“Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”
