Johnstown’s Highlands Health free medical clinic will open at its new location Monday, said Rosalie Danchanko, the clinic’s executive director.
The clinic has moved into a second-floor suite at 315 Locust St. in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus in downtown Johnstown.
The 4,725-square-foot suite, formerly home to Conemaugh Physicians Group – Plastic Surgery, is more than twice the size of the clinic’s old location on Main Street.
The extra space will help the clinic accommodate the increased volume of patients that they’ve seen in the past year, clinic leaders said when the move was announced. The suite includes five exam rooms, up from the old location’s three, which is expected to allow for more access to ophthalmology, gynecology, infectious disease specialty care and diabetes education.
Danchanko said patients should call ahead to make appointments. The clinic’s phone number is 814-534-6242. More information about the clinic can be found online at www.highlandshealthclinic.com.
