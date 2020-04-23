There are 1,369 new positive COVID-19 cases and 69 additional deaths in confirmed coronavirus patients, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday.
That brings the state totals to 37,053 cases and 1,394 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The department continues to look into what additional deaths will be included in the COVID-19 report, and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will update the probable deaths during a 1:30 p.m. virtual press briefing, the department announced.
Somerset County added a new case to reach 20 and Cambria County had a case removed, so it also has 20 total. The Health Department has said cases are reported in patient's county of residence, but occasionally, hospitals have reported the wrong county.
One of Cambria's two deaths was also removed Thursday.
Earlier this week, the report added statewide "probable" COVID-19 deaths, which Levine said were patients whose death certificates listed the disease as the cause of death or a contributing cause.
'Probable' cause
On Wednesday, the report listed 1,325 confirmed deaths and 297 "probable" COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,622. But county-specific death counts were not divided.
On Thursday, the statewide "probable" deaths had been removed and many county's reports were adjusted.
In addition to Cambria County, Westmoreland County saw its deaths dropped from 20 to 17 and Philadelphia's went from 365 to 271.
The "confirmed" COVID-19 deaths went up from 1,325 on Wednesday to 1,394 on Thursday.
Bedford County has four new cases and also reached 20. Blair County added one case, pushing its total to 15.
No additional deaths were reported for this area Thursday.
Cambria County and Bedford County have one confirmed death each.
