JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four area counties, including Somerset, reported new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, according to figures provided by the state Department of Health.
A local hospital announced that it is continuing to offer two Food and Drug Administration-approved antibody therapies for people who have mild and moderate COVID-19 cases.
Somerset County added 55 coronavirus cases Wednesday and its one new death increased the county's total to 222.
With one added, Bedford now has 146 deaths while Blair also added one to reach 349 since the onset of the pandemic.
Westmoreland County's latest death brings its total to 815.
Cambria added 66 new cases, while Somerset added 55 and Indiana County added 79.
Bedford added 25 cases, while Blair added 37 on Wednesday.
The state is now up to 1,359,263 cumulative cases after recording 4,812 on Wednesday.
The total continues a trend of rising positive tests in Pennsylvania. The state reported about 2,000 daily cases a month earlier.
Antibody therapy
Conemaugh Health System offers casirivimab and imdevimab monoclonal antibody therapy for treatment of non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID-19.
Developed by pharmaceutical company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., the drug received emergency use authorization from the FDA in November 2020.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s methods of fighting off harmful viruses. They are specifically designed to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells, Conemaugh officials said.
If administered soon after symptoms appear, the treatment has been shown to reduce the severity of the illness, officials said.
“We are proud to offer this treatment locally for qualifying patients, and our team has seen promising results in preventing severe infection and hospitalization,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer at Conemaugh Health System. “Offering this treatment locally is an important step forward in helping prevent at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19. We continue to strongly encourage our community members to get vaccinated, wear masks and observe social distancing as the virus circulates throughout our region.”
To be eligible, patients must meet specific clinical criteria.
A confirmed mild or moderate COVID-19 case is one requirement. An individual must have one or more qualified underlying health conditions – high body mass index, kidney disease or diabetes – or be older than 65 years of age.
Smokers also qualify.
Individuals must be stable enough that they do not require hospitalization. The therapy is available to adults and adolescents 12 or older who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Monoclonal antibody therapy must be ordered from a health-care provider. Patients receiving treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will be required to stay for up to two hours.
