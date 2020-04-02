Four church groups that planned Easter weekend services at the Silver Drive-in have decided to cancel the events due to a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the coronavirus risk, drive-in operator Rick Rosko said.
Liberty Grace, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church and Emmanuel Church in Richland each planned to mark the religious holiday with worship services at the Scalp Avenue location by having parishioners participate inside their cars.
A multi-church event organized by Crucified Church has also been canceled, Pastor Josh Knipple said.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Mount Calvary Lutheran’s Easter morning services were still scheduled.
