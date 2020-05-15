Four new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Cambria County, and the state's total now tops 60,000 positive cases, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported Friday.
The Cambria County cases are among 986 added on Friday, bringing the state total to 60,622.
Another 124 COVID-19 deaths were added Friday, pushing the state total to 4,342.
“Of the 124 new deaths, 89 were a result of reconciliation over the last several weeks; 35 of the deaths were ones reported to the department within the last few days,” the department press release said.
