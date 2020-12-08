Cambria, Blair, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties all had triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, among 10,170 additional positive cases across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria added a sixth death, with 169 reported statewide.
Tuesday’s update brings the state totals to 436,614 cases and 11,542 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County’s 192 new cases pushes its total to more than 6,000 confirmed cases since the county’s first COVID-19 positive test on March 23.
It took seven months to reach 1,000 cases. That was six weeks ago. The county reached 5,000 cases on Friday.
There have been 6,125 total cases and 109 deaths in the county.
Westmoreland County reported 253 new cases and eight deaths to reach 11,667 cases and 250 deaths.
Blair County reported 164 new cases and four deaths to reach 5,287 cases and 92 deaths.
Clearfield County added 119 cases to reach 2,341 new cases and 22 deaths.
Somerset County added 91 cases to reach 2,583 cases and 24 deaths.
Centre County added 87 cases and two deaths to reach 6,976 cases and 81 deaths.
Bedford County added 69 cases and two deaths to reach 1,959 cases and 54 deaths.
Indiana County added 53 cases and one death to reach 3,044 cases and 58 deaths.
