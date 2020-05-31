Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. has made accommodations, despite his offices being closed, to assist area residents with property tax and rent rebate applications.
After acquiring the proper claim forms (PA-1000) and related information online at www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling 1-888-222-9190, residents may drop off the documents as his office to be prepared.
The applications can be picked up once completed.
For more information, Langerholc’s office numbers are 814-266-2277 for Johnstown; 814-623-5004 for Bedford; and 814-765-0555 for Clearfield.
Rebate distribution will begin on July 1 and after June 30 the rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.
