A former Erie teacher who spent decades appealing his life sentence for strangling a teenage student in 1975 has died of COVID-19 complications, authorities confirmed.
SCI-Laurel Highlands inmate Raymond Payne, 83, is one of at least three inmates at the Somerset County prison who has died after testing positive for the virus.
According to Somerset County Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank, Payne died of cardiorespiratory arrest due to COVID-19 and pneumonia on Nov. 25 while being treated at UPMC Somerset.
Payne had an extensive history of health issues and appeared for appeals in a wheelchair over the past year, according to the Erie Times-News.
Payne was serving a life sentence for killing a 16-year-old Strong Vincent student in 1975.
SCI-Laurel Highlands houses many of the state's inmates with medical needs, including dialysis and long-term care.
Following an outbreak more than a month ago, 400 inmates – half of the prison's population – are considered to be active cases and the facility remains at a near-lockdown "Level 5" situation in an attempt to mitigate the spread. In doing so, inmates are required to remain in their cells and housing units, including for meals.
