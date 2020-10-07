SIDMAN – Forest Hills School District will be closed Thursday due to four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one suspected case, the district announced Wednesday evening.
Classes will resume Friday under the virtual learning model and will continue with that format until further notice, according to a letter from Superintendent David Lehman.
"The Forest Hills School District values the health and safety of all Rangers and will do everything possible to protect students and staff," Lehman said.
The letter says that the Pennsylvania Department of Health informed administrators about the novel coronavirus cases Wednesday and the decision to close for one day was based on guidance from those state officials.
Contact tracing is underway, as is disinfecting of all impacted buildings and areas.
Asked about the impact on sports and other extra-curricular activities, Lehman said: "We will decide activities and long term items in the next two days with the assistance of the DOH and local health care experts."
During remote learning, students are required to log into the district's Canvas Learning Management System to access instructional material. More information will be provided through that platform and the district-issued email accounts.
For those in pre-k through second grade, additional information will be provided by their classroom teachers.
Forest Hills also reported a positive case involving a transportation employee at the beginning of the week, although it's unclear if the instances are related.
Lehman said he couldn't comment on connections with those who have contracted the virus until the state department of health completes its protocols.
The district returned to in-person learning five days per week Sept. 28 after beginning the school year with a hybrid schedule.
