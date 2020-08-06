The Forest Hills School District health and safety plan has been updated with a "phased" return in place of total reopening.
That means some students will return for face-to-face education while others will complete distance learning.
According to the updated plan, select grades will be admitted to learn how school will work during a pandemic.
On the first day, Aug. 26, pre-k, first, sixth, seventh and eighth grades will come back followed by kindergarten, third, fifth, ninth and 10th on Aug. 27 and second, fourth, 11th and 12th grade students on Aug. 28.
Then, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 11, students will attend in-person classes based on a geographic schedule by assigned bus number either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday.
Wednesdays will be used for cleaning.
When students aren't in school their education will continue through Canvas.
Classes will follow a traditional schedule unless otherwise noted.
Tentatively, a "normal" schedule will begin on Sept. 14.
However, students will be dismissed two hours early each Wednesday so additional cleaning can take place.
"The gradual reentry to the schools will afford increased social distancing on the school buses as well as the classroom, will offer the district an opportunity to fully train staff and students on operational procedures, and finally offer the district an opportunity to evaluate the reopening plan and make adjustments accordingly," the plan states.
Visit www.fhrangers.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.