A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place at Forest Hills High School’s football stadium in Sidman from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, before the Rangers host the Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers.
First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Highlands Health.
The clinic is being put on by the two school districts, the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, Highlands Health, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services and 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
Cambria County – home to Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop – has 51.5% of its population fully vaccinated, lagging behind the statewide rate of 57.3%, which includes all counties except Philadelphia, according to information at the Pennsylvania Department of Health dashboard on Thursday.
The state also reported 604 new cases in the local eight-county region from Wednesday to Thursday. Blair County led with 84 new cases, followed by 79 in Cambria.
There were 10 deaths in the region, including three in Cambria, bringing the county’s total to 475 since the start of the pandemic.
Pennsylvania’s case total increased by 5,819, with 92 deaths also added.
