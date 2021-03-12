Johnstown is scheduled to receive an estimated $32.2 million – more than $1,600 per resident – in American Rescue Plan funds.
Another $25.3 million will go to Cambria County.
Bedford and Somerset counties have been allotted $9.3 million and $14.2 million, respectively, from the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 pandemic stimulus package that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed into law on Thursday.
While the amounts have been announced, many unknowns still exist concerning how the money can be spent.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr.’s office provided some broad guidelines.
Funds can be used for economic recovery purposes, including assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and sectors that have been hard hit by the pandemic, such as tourism, travel and hospitality. Municipal and county governments can give premium pay to essential public sector workers or grants to private sector employers to provide premium pay. Investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure will also be permitted.
Governments can also spend money to maintain the same level of service that existed in a fiscal year 2019 budget. Using funds to offset a tax break or deposit into a pension fund will not be permitted.
Casey’s office said states and local governments should get half of their total within 60 days and the second half within a year, with caveats, pending actions taken by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“Projecting that we’re going to be getting this money, we will be starting to put a plan together, as soon as possible, once we are sure this is happening and the money is coming directly to the city,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat, said. “I think our planning needs to be not only for the present, but for the future of our city.
“I look at this as a windfall that’s going to be able to take care of a lot of the things that we haven’t been able to do in our city with police, fire, public works, finishing off roads, other projects that we started and be able to give back hopefully to some of the households, small businesses, people that live in the city, tourism. We hope to spread it out across many avenues. But until we have it, until we actually sit down and decide, there will be a number of meetings where we’d have to sit down and discuss where the best options are to help the city of Johnstown and our residents.”
‘Like a natural disaster on steroids’
The goal of the act is to provide medical assistance and financial relief for citizens affected by the pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 525,000 United States citizens and led to one of the most devastating financial collapses in the nation’s history.
Not quite half of the money will go directly to households:
• $422 billion in stimulus checks.
• $246 billion in extended unemployment.
• $216 billion in increased tax credits and healthcare subsidies.
• $57 billion for housing and food assistance.
Another $350 billion will be directed to state and local governments.
“There are an awful lot of communities across the state and across the country that have had trouble because of the virus,” Casey, a Democrat, said. “When a pandemic hits, it’s like a natural disaster on steroids, and I don’t have to tell people in Johnstown what a natural disaster is like. You’ve had too many of them.
“But when that hits the country, and you get a hole blown in your budget and you’re trying to balance a budget in a city like Johnstown, or a county, or any level of government, the only show in town that can help, so to speak, is the federal government. And that’s the way it should be. Corporations can’t help. The private sector wasn’t able to help, either. Yes, we run up debt when we do that, but that’s one of the things you have to do. If you want to get the economy out of the ditch, you’ve got to spend money to do that, to help struggling communities, help struggling families.”
About $20 billion will be used for COVID-19 vaccine administration and distribution with another $50 billion going to testing, genomic sequencing, contact tracing and manufacturing, according to Casey.
“We can’t get the jobs done on vaccinations unless we have that funding,” Casey said during a recent forum hosted by The Tribune-Democrat, In This Together Cambria and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
More than 2 million vaccine doses are being administered per day in the United States. Casey wants to see that daily number top 3 million. Approximately 20% of the nation’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday – the one-year anniversary of when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic, Biden said his goal is for registration for vaccines to be open to all Americans by May 1 and that small groups can safely gather for parties together on July Fourth.
“However fast it moves, it probably won’t be fast enough because so many people have been waiting for too long,” Casey said.
Speaking during the same online forum, the Rev. Sylvia King, who was hospitalized for about a week with COVID-19, also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.
“I just pray that everyone, if you are on the fence, if you are leery about getting the vaccine, just continue to educate yourself, continue to listen and learn, and talk to people like myself who are still dealing with COVID,” she said. “I think that we’ll be the ones to tell you we would have been the first in line to take the vaccine. Just have personal responsibility to one another.”
‘Will not pose any imminent danger’
The plan was enacted by a federal government already with a $28 trillion national debt – almost $224,000 per taxpayer.
Guo Kai, an assistant professor of business economics with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, thinks the country can financially handle the spending package, specifically in the short term.
“If the yield or interest stays low, it will not pose any imminent danger to the financial situation for the federal government,” Kai said. “Now, of course, you say what if this number continues to grow or doesn’t reduce, because the federal government debt has been rising pretty much since the 1970s? Yeah, if the yield or interest rate goes up … that will impose a huge, huge burden for the taxpayer. But, as of now, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.”
Kai added: “Given the economic situation, the status quo, it’s very difficult for the U.S. to have, once again, a huge danger for near-term high inflation. As long as that is sorted out, I don’t see this big spending – once again, everything is about the near term, meaning 2021-2022 – impacting the people’s life in a negative way.”
Jerome resident Daniel Hostetter, a Republican and founder of The Citizen’s Brief who attends Liberty University, likes some aspects of the plan, but has concerns about the cost.
“I am kind of encouraged to see things like the child tax credit increase,” Hostetter said. “I’m interested to see how that will affect the local community. I’ve seen some estimates that it will potentially decrease poverty by about a third in America with the tax credits, and the food stamp increases and things like that. That is exciting and encouraging, and I’m hoping that things like that can help families in the short term and also in the long term.
“On the other hand, we’ve definitely seen that this is a lot of money. And, as we do consider our national debt and our deficit, which both are growing by the second, I’ve seen some estimates that, if we do extend these policies out longer than just this year, we could be looking at adding something like $4 trillion to the debt, just because of these policies, by 2030. That is a major consideration. We do have to be careful about the money that we’re spending. We do have to steward our resources well as a nation.”
‘What is the impact down the road?’
Between 8% and 10% of the money is going directly toward the medical aspect of fighting COVID-19.
Many Republicans have argued that shows too much funding is being spent elsewhere.
“From the overview, I think it’s disheartening that a $1.9 trillion bill is passed,” Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt, a Republican, said. “Listen, I know left and right sometime play games with their numbers, but I think it says, like, only 9% of it has a direct impact on COVID. That’s very concerning. There were definitely areas that needed it. But the entire price tag, down the road, it’s very worrisome. Like, what is the impact down the road?”
Using the approximate 9% medical figure would mean that any funds included for dealing with the economic impact of the pandemic would not be considered directly “COVID-related.”
The plan contains money for numerous organizations and sectors, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration, Affordable Care Act, rental assistance, the arts and humanities, education, and multi-employer pensions that are in critical and declining status.
Another $7.25 billion will be added to the Paycheck Protection Program that provides small-business loans.
“I think the good thing is there’s a lot of help in there for small business, particularly for restaurants, so obviously I think that’s really crucial,” Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said. “I feel like small businesses and restaurants in particular have been among the hardest hit by the COVID pandemic. I’m definitely encouraged by that. There was a lot of lost output during the recession and even into the recovery, so I definitely think there are folks out there who need help.”
Many Republicans have decried the package, especially since previous COVID-19 stimuluses were enacted in 2020.
“Last year, Congress passed, with overwhelmingly bipartisan support, five bills that provided almost $4 trillion in response to COVID,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said. “This year, President Biden and congressional Democrats refused to work with Republicans and instead rammed through a wasteful $1.9 trillion bill on a strictly partisan vote.
“This bill is not about responding to COVID. It is about exploiting the final stretch of a public health crisis in order to enact a longstanding liberal wish-list for years into the future. Only a fraction of the funds in this bill can even be spent this year.”
‘Democrats’ radical socialist agenda’
Democrats own the American Rescue Plan, whether it ends up being a success, a failure or a mixed result. It was championed by Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Only one Democratic congressman – Rep. Jared Golden, from Maine – voted against it.
No Republican supported the package in the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives.
Both local congressmen – U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District – have been outspoken critics.
“Despite its steep price tag for American taxpayers, the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion ‘relief plan’ falls exceedingly short of crushing the COVID-19 pandemic, getting Americans safely back to work and school, and getting vaccines into arms,” Joyce said.
“A progressive wish list that prioritizes political stunts over support for hardworking Americans, this legislation would destroy jobs, incentivize endless lockdowns, and keep our small businesses closed. Only 9% of this funding would combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and a mere 5% would support the full reopening of our schools – the rest supports the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda.
“The American people want to get back to work, their kids back to school, and their communities back on the right track. A year into this crisis, President Biden’s ‘relief plan’ fails the American people and stunts our nation’s recovery.”
Thompson said the plan “is not a COVID-19 relief bill, but rather a wish list of the progressive wing of the Democrat party” in a written statement.
“Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion bill is related to the COVID-19 pandemic and just 1 percent of spending will go to vaccine distribution,” Thompson added. “I have supported all five previous bipartisan COVID relief bills to address this public health crisis, retain American jobs, and save our economy. This bill, more appropriately being called ‘the Pelosi Payoff,’ runs completely counter to those efforts. In fact, the only thing bipartisan about the bill is opposition to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.