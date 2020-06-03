NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Hundreds of boxes of food were distributed to residents of northern and central Cambria County on Wednesday afternoon at Northern Cambria Elementary School.
The event was organized by Somerset County Mobile Food Bank, United Way of the Laurel Highlands and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
“We want to get food to the people who need it most,” said Matt Spangler, community relationship manager for the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, “and with Glendale’s food pantry shutting down last year, we know there’s a need in the area, so we wanted to make sure that the impact sustained during COVID-19 was not going to be at the maximum. We wanted to make sure that people that needed food up here in the northern part of the county didn’t have to come the whole way down to The (Johnstown) Galleria to get it.”
The drive-thru event in the Joseph Street school’s parking lot was scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m., but organizers began waving queued-up drivers through the line at noon to stay ahead of forecasted rain and to keep traffic from backing up onto nearby Bigler Avenue.
The Northern Cambria event had enough food to serve up to 700 families. A simultaneous food distribution event held in a parking lot at The Johnstown Galleria was expected to bring the total number of households helped by the three organizations on Wednesday to about 2,000, Spangler said.
“We’re happy to help,” said Ben Tawney, executive director of the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank, “and happy to be able to step up and help another community out – a neighboring community. … I know the local food pantries are doing a great job up here. I just talked to a couple that are volunteering today for us from the local food pantry, and it sounded like they’re doing a great job up here.”
Tawney said his organization has seen a significant increase in demand for food since the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but added that that demand has begun to dip again recently.
“We did see a slight decrease for the first time (since the beginning of the pandemic) this last month, so we’re praying that some folks are getting back to work, but we’re still here for them no matter what,” he said.
Spangler said 25 volunteers assisted with the Northern Cambria event, and 60 more helped out at The Galleria. The three organizations plan to hold similar food distribution events for as long as the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s Produce to People program is suspended due to the pandemic, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.