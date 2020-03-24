State officials said Tuesday that food assistance resources remain available during the coronavirus pandemic, detailed some steps the state is taking to ensure its residents continue to have access to food and encouraged volunteerism at local food banks and pantries.
The Department of Human Services is continuing to process Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications and benefit renewals. DHS says emergency SNAP applications can be expedited and issued in five days. Pennsylvania residents can apply for SNAP online at www.compass.state.pa.us.
DHS also says it will ensure that SNAP benefits continue for anyone currently receiving those benefits who misses a deadline or who is not able to submit paperwork, complete an interview or provide verifications for any reason during the emergency. The department has submitted a waiver request to the federal Food and Nutrition Service to ensure this continuity in benefits.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration asked that anyone who is healthy and able consider volunteering with a local food bank or registering for the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Pennsylvania, www.serv.pa.gov, “as this time is creating an incredible strain on charitable organizations’ efforts.” United Way of Pennsylvania’s 211 website, www.uwp.org/211gethelp, is also compiling a list of organizations that need volunteers or resources.
The administration also noted that recent efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, including the statewide closure of schools and non-life-sustaining-businesses and a stay-at-home order affecting seven hard-hit counties, do not prohibit food banks and their volunteers from offering food, nor do they prohibit school districts from offering food services to children while schools are closed.
“Life has slowed and it has changed,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller, “but it has not stopped for the millions of Pennsylvanians who depend on food assistance programs. We know that this pandemic has caused many people and families to find that they are suddenly food-insecure and require assistance. The Wolf administration is doing everything it can to ensure that everyone’s food security needs in the Commonwealth are met during this uncertain time.”
The state has compiled a list of some food banks and food pantries that are assisting people, available online at www.media.pa.gov/pages/Agriculture_details.aspx?newsid=900. It said that Pennsylvanians who need help feeding themselves or their families can find and contact their local food bank or pantry through Feeding Pennsylvania, www.feedingpa.org, or Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, www.hungerfreepa.org.
“We need to be sure our charitable food networks are able to continue their daily operations and meeting the need of their communities, so if you are healthy and able, please contact your local food bank to get involved and help your neighbors and community during this time of great need,” said Miller.
