As part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to honor those involved with COVID-19 response efforts, a flyover is scheduled for Tuesday.
The 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special operations Wing will present a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft for the event that will take place above Johnstown medical centers between 12:41 and 12:49 p.m.
This is after the aircraft have flown over the Pittsburgh area and before heading to Harrisburg.
Anyone planning on viewing the event is reminded to practice social distancing.
The flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayers and offer an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force to safely salute the Americans supporting their communities during this trying time.
