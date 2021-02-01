The Flood City Thunder recently announced its coaching staff for the 2021 season.
Three former area players will hold coaching duties with the eight-man, semi-professional team in the Greater Eastern Football Association.
• Head coach Chuck Kassick is a 1997 graduate of Ferndale High School. He received a master’s degree in education at Indiana (Pa.) University and an administration certificate at Point Park University.
Kassick has been an educator at Portage and Northern Cambria high schools and coached football at Ferndale, Portage and currently as part of the staff at Northern Cambria.
• Assistant coach Wayne Jones is a Bishop McCort High School graduate who brings 10 years of coaching experience. Jones coached the past two seasons at Bishop McCort Catholic after spending three seasons on the staff at Greater Johnstown.
The 2007 McCort graduate was selected to the East-West All-Star Game and Big 33 Classic as a senior and went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh on a football scholarship before finishing his career at California (Pa.) University.
• Assistant coach Steve Niel is a graduate of Richland High School.
He played semi-professional football for the Cumberland Cougars, Greensburg Panthers, Indiana Tomahawks, Greensburg Golden Hawks and Westmoreland Wolves.
Niel played arena football for the former Johnstown Riverhawks and Johnstown Generals. He currently works at UPS and Westwood Garden Haven.
The Thunder named Quenteen Robinson as general manager in October. The Greater Johnstown High School graduate is a former local indoor football player, coach and GM.
The Thunder open their second GEFA season against the Jefferson County Jaguars at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on April 3.
