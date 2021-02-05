The sounds of live music might once again be ringing out in the valley during the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival this year.
On Friday, Johnstown Area Heritage Association announced that the annual music celebration has been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1-2 after taking a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, if held, will be later in the year than its traditional August timeframe.
An official announcement whether to hold the concert will be made no later than May 1.
“Our event requires such a long planning period that we think it’s prudent to delay from our usual dates – for example, tickets usually go on sale in mid-March, which just isn’t feasible under current circumstances,” said Ron Carnevali, festival chairman. “But we wanted to let people know our tentative plans now, so that our sponsors, fans and friends can plan accordingly as we all wait for the COVID vaccine to become more widely available.”
An October festival – held at Peoples Natural Gas Park – would likely be one of the first events with thousands of people gathered together in Johnstown since the pandemic started.
“Obviously, I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand in the world now for people to be able to get back together and listen to live music,” Carnevali said.
“We’re hoping that we can make that happen in Johnstown this fall. Obviously, it’s going to depend on a lot of things, one of which is the vaccine rollout and people actually getting the vaccine. I think that’s the quickest way to getting back to ‘normal life.’ We’re hopeful that that’s going to be successful and that we’re going to know by the beginning of May whether and to what extent it’s likely that we’ll be able to do this event.”
This will be the 26th year AmeriServ has been the festival’s title sponsor.
“We, too, are enthusiastic about the possibility of being able to resume the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival,” said Jeff Stopko, AmeriServ president and CEO. “It is truly an event that brings people of all ages together for a weekend of great music. We also recognize the amount of work that goes into planning an event of this magnitude, and support our partners at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association in making whatever decision is best as the year progresses.”
