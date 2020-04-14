CamTran buildings and grounds staff raised the Inclined Plane flag Tuesday to provide a sense of hope and calm to the community, according to Josh Yoder, assistant executive director.
The 60-foot by 30-foot flag is perched above the city and can bee seen for miles from almost any part of the valley.
Yoder explained that the flag has been “synonymous with the community for years” and during these trying times the staff at CamTran felt that it was important to provide the area “with a sense of normalcy by raising the flag as a sign of hope for our region.”
