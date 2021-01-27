Five additional COVID-19 deaths in Somerset County led the region in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The deaths were among 222 statewide, putting Pennsylvania’s total to 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Westmoreland and Centre counties were back in triple digits for new COVID-19 infections among 5,874 additional positive cases statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 818,369.
Wednesday’s report continued a 16-day decline in the rolling seven-day average of new cases. The average reached 5,028 cases a day.
Cambria County had 49 new cases and two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 10,636 cases and 360 deaths.
Somerset County had 44 new cases and five deaths to reach 6,232 cases and 171 deaths.
Bedford County had 42 cases and one death to reach 3,574 cases and 119 deaths.
Blair County had 43 new cases and two deaths to reach 9,785 cases and 240 deaths.
Indiana County had 19 new cases with no deaths to reach 4,710 cases and 146 deaths.
Clearfield County had 43 new cases and four deaths to reach 2,438 cases and 94 deaths.
Centre County had 124 new cases and two deaths to reach 10,848 cases and 188 deaths.
Westmoreland County had 141 new cases and three deaths to reach 24,368 cases and 579 deaths.
