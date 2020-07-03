Cambria County had five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing its official tally to 90 cases.
Also on Friday, Blair County added five cases to reach a total of 79, Indiana County had two new cases to bring its total to 114 and Somerset and Bedford counties each added one case to reach 63 and 89 cases, respectively. One case was removed from Clearfield County’s official tally, dropping it from 75 to 74.
No new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in any of those counties.
The Department of Health reported 667 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths statewide attributed to the virus on Friday. That brings the state’s total to 88,741 cases and 6,746 deaths.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine called on residents of Pennsylvania to continue taking precautions over the Independence Day weekend to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in southwest Pennsylvania.”
