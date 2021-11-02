Five deaths in Cambria County and three in Indiana County were among 15 COVID-19 fatalities in the eight-county region and 75 statewide in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There was no update of new cases Tuesday due to ongoing technical issues with the state’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, the department said in a press release.
Cambria’s five deaths in Tuesday’s update were reported on Monday as the first November deaths. October’s 45 deaths made it the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic.
Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties each recorded one additional COVID-19 death and Westmoreland County added two deaths Tuesday.
Combining updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now
Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated for COVID-19 number 7,430,369.
Vaccine providers have administered 16,093,088 doses, including 804,483 boosters.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
