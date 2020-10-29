Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday among 44 added across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
Most local counties also reported new COVID-19 cases in the double digits among 2,202 additional positive cases statewide.
Thursday’s report brings the statewide totals to 202,876 cases and 8,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 28 cases and two deaths and now has 1,123 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Elsewhere across the region:
Somerset County added 14 cases and now has 434 cases and three deaths.
Bedford County added six cases and one death to reach 404 cases and seven deaths.
Blair County added 31 cases and two deaths to reach 1,268 cases and 31 deaths.
Indiana County added 29 cases and one death to reach 1,138 cases and 17 deaths.
Clearfield County added 11 cases to reach 480 cases and seven deaths.
Westmoreland County added 74 cases and six deaths to reach 4,334 cases and 99 deaths.
