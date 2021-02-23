There were five new COVID-19 deaths added across the eight-county region Tuesday, with only one in the local Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties area.
An additional 2,830 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state in the daily update by Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It’s the 10th consecutive day with fewer than 4,000 cases.
The department reported an additional 97 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 917,848 cases and 23,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria County added 37 cases, Somerset County added 13 cases, Bedford County added five cases, Blair County added 19 cases, Indiana County added nine cases, Clearfield County added 20 cases, Centre County added 68 cases and Westmoreland County added 78 cases.
Blair, Clearfield and Indiana counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death and Westmoreland County added two deaths.
The state vaccination program topped 2 million doses administered through Monday, the health department reported.
The 2,034,123 doses included 1,474,479 first doses and 559,644 second doses.
