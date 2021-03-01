There were five COVID-19 deaths reported across Pennsylvania in the Department of Health's update Monday, with none from this eight-county region.
Westmoreland County’s 50 new cases led the region, among 1,628 additional COVID-19 positives statewide. Each of the region’s other seven counties recorded fewer than 20 cases.
The additions bring Pennsylvania’s totals to 933,270 COVID-19 cases and 24,026 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Monday’s report shows new cases and deaths over 24 hours through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. There are usually fewer deaths and new cases in Monday updates because there is less testing on Sundays and reporting is delayed on weekends.
Westmoreland County’s 50 new cases bring the county totals to 2,817 cases and 672 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 10 cases to reach 11,689 cases and 394 deaths.
Somerset County added five cases to reach 6,688 cases and 185 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 3,807 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added seven cases to reach 10,615 cases and 298 deaths.
Indiana County added three cases to reach 5,094 cases and 114 deaths.
Clearfield County added 19 cases to reach 6,284 cases and 159 deaths.
Centre County added six cases to reach 12,944 cases and 209 deaths.
Recent reports show a slight increase in new cases. The seven-day rolling average had been trending lower for about two weeks, reaching 2,428 average cases a day on Thursday. The average has added a few cases each day since then, reaching 2,607 cases a day on Monday.
