First Commonwealth Bank announced this week that it will match employees’ and community members’ donations to 23 selected community nonprofit organizations and food banks, up to a maximum of $75,000.

The Indiana-based bank’s “Be a Part” campaign will run through April 30.

“We realize that everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Saraceno, First Commonwealth Bank assistant vice president and community engagement manager.

“Many organizations are stepping up to assist those who have been deeply impacted. As a community bank, we want to help a few of those organizations in our communities. Together, we can make a difference.”

Those interested in donating can do so online at www.fcbanking.com/beapart.

Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.

