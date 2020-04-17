First Commonwealth Bank announced this week that it will match employees’ and community members’ donations to 23 selected community nonprofit organizations and food banks, up to a maximum of $75,000.
The Indiana-based bank’s “Be a Part” campaign will run through April 30.
“We realize that everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Saraceno, First Commonwealth Bank assistant vice president and community engagement manager.
“Many organizations are stepping up to assist those who have been deeply impacted. As a community bank, we want to help a few of those organizations in our communities. Together, we can make a difference.”
Those interested in donating can do so online at www.fcbanking.com/beapart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.