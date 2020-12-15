WINDBER – As the number of COVID-19-related calls have added up for Windber’s first responders, so has the need to disinfect equipment, ambulances and other vehicles needed to serve them, Windber Deputy Fire Chief Anson Bloom said.
On Tuesday, the fire department learned it will receive $54,976 to enable volunteers to cover that cost – and others needed to keep the station going through the difficult pandemic.
As entities serving federally designated “entitlement” communities, Windber, Conemaugh Township and Jerome fire departments received the funds through a special COVID-19-related round of Community Development Block Grants.
Conemaugh Township and Jerome fire departments will split Conemaugh Township’s $62,550 allocation – much of that for personal protective equipment upgrades, township supervisors said this fall.
That money is part of $507,067 awarded to the county and several 4,000 population or greater communities within its borders, Redevelopment Director Steve Spochart said.
Spochart announced in September that the bulk of the dollars – including Somerset County’s $166,152 – would be designated to support the Somerset County Blind Association’s pandemic efforts, which includes adding job training and daily living support training – as well as a new vehicle to transport people they serve to grocery stores, medical appointments and other necessary destinations during the pandemic.
Bloom and Conemaugh Township fire Chief Rick Massimo have both credited their government leaders for working with the Somerset Redevelopment Authority to find a way to get them support during difficult times.
Local fire departments have had to cancel most of their traditional fundraisers due to the pandemic, draining a reliable revenue stream.
Conemaugh Township Supervisor Steve Buncich said he was glad the Department of Community and Economic Development recognized the departments’ needs and efforts during challenging times.
“Departments are hurting right now,” he said, noting most are relying on sub sales and take-out dinners to slow their losses. “They’re all limited right now on how they can raise funds.”
Windber Fire Department has gotten creative in other ways, too.
Bloom said Windber firefighter Jimmy Melius, a certified EMT, was able to rework an auto body paint sprayer into a decontaminating “fogger” that runs with a self-contained breathing system. The operator can also breathe clean air through an air-supplied face mask while using the sprayer, he said.
That saved the department from the prospect of paying for a device, but there are ongoing costs for supportive personal protective gear and cleaning supplies, he said.
Fire Chief Bob Haddad credited Bloom for doing the legwork necessary to secure the funds.
He said more than 100 suspected positive COVID-19 patients have been transported by Northern EMS in recent weeks, making cleanings necessary after return.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, the department was seeing eight to 10 a day, Bloom said.
The department has also continued to support the community by disinfecting spaces such as the borough building and Windber Municipal Authority to keep their spaces safe.
“We’re constantly looking for ways to better serve the community ... and this is another way we’re able to do that,” Bloom said, saying the fire department is receiving a growing number of outside calls for their facilities to be sprayed.
“These funds will go a long way toward ensuring we can continue providing these services.”
