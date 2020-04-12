According to Clairol, a leading hair-care company, the average human head contains more than 100,000 hair follicles and naturally loses 50 to 100 of those hairs a day.
Heather Kmetz has embraced her bald head since she lost all of her hair while in her early 30s, never really missing the fuss of primping her mane. She was diagnosed with alopecia areata (AA) when she was little, and Kmetz now is a spokeswoman for others living with the condition.
Alopecia areata is an auto-immune disorder that affects 6.8 million people of both genders, and all ages and ethnic groups in the United States, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. The condition causes hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes other areas of the body.
“I lost patches of hair my whole life, but I never lost all of my hair until I was 31 years old,” said Kmetz, who is a program specialist for the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped.
Over the next two years, her fell out and grew in again repeatedly – until it never grew back. “It’s been about five years now.”
Kmetz, who says she has been more comfortable than most with being bald, has dealt with this disorder her whole life.
“When I was a kid, it wasn’t well known," she said. "I did see a dermatologist here in town, and at the time, the only treatment for it was cortisone injections or topical steroids.”
'Managing stress'
Kmetz said her family decided to go the route of cortisone injections and topical steroids combined for more than 20 years, and that treatment helped somewhat.
“There was always somewhere on my head that I always had spots that would come back.”
“I had enough hair – you never noticed that I had alopecia other than I had oddly thin hair," she said, "but not particularly noticeable loss because mine was at the back of my head.”
She said she would get one spot at the front where her mom would give her bangs to hide it.
“I told my friends that I had it because I was waiting for the other shoe to fall," Kmetz said. "So I told just about everyone in the world that I had alopecia because I would rather them know than them think there was something else wrong.”
Kmetz said she headed people off because she felt people typically assumed she had another condition far worse than Alopecia.
Katie Mehall, a certified physician assistant with Forefront Dermatology on Menoher Boulevard in Johnstown, treats patients with alopecia. She says the most common type of progressive balding is androgenetic alopecia, a pattern hair loss that most often affects men. Stress also can be important for those managing symptoms of alopecia.
“Managing stress can be difficult to do, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mehall said.
“Patients should follow up with their primary care providers if stress is becoming too difficult to handle. I personally like to enjoy time playing games with my husband and children or running or reading.”
'Establish your tribe'
Mehall says that the treatment for hair loss depends on the cause, so following up with your doctor is important for an evaluation to get a proper diagnosis and further treatment.
“It is important to treat it seriously,” Mehall said. “It is a frustrating condition, but you can always ask for help.”
There is a genetic component to alopecia as well. Kmetz's daughter Emma also has the condition. Now in first grade, Emma has lost all of her hair.
“For my daughter, I try to keep her involved in groups and organizations that promote being around other children with alopecia, accepting yourself, and loving yourself for who you are,” Kmetz said.
The family is involved in Children’s Alopecia Project (CAP), and Kmetz helps hold day events in western Pennsylvania so that other children with alopecia don’t feel alone.
Jeff Woytovich is the president and founder of CAP in Wyomissing. His daughter, Maddie, was diagnosed with alopecia when she was 5 years old. He started the organization in 2004 to help not just his daughter navigate her teenage years, but also other children.
His wife, Betsy, lost her hair in the 1970s. He feels his connection to Kmetz is unique because his family closely mimics that of Kmetz and her daughter.
“When you get people together when they feel like they are the only one in the world, you establish you aren’t the only ones in the world, and then you establish your tribe," Woytovich said. "It is a really remarkable process.”
'Look in a mirror'
Woytovich says the CAP organization tries to move the emphasis from growing hair to growing confidence.
Last year, he traveled to the Westmont Hilltop Elementary School to talk to Emma’s classmates about acceptance and inclusion. Over the course of the year, Woytovich will speak to more than 70 schools, and CAP has 50 alopecia support groups and nine camps for children in the country.
This year, Emma and her mother are looking forward to attending Alopeciapalooza in Maine for the first time, although things may change with COVID-19. CAP is holding CAP Kid Virtual Camps.
“There are a lot of people that go, and they don’t focus on trying to fix the condition and they focus on loving them for who she is,” Kmetz said.
Heather Kmetz was never one to wear a wig, even when she was a child. She was always up front about her hair.
“Sometimes people have a hard time not seeing me wear a wig, or that I would be happier if I had hair,” Heather Kmetz said. “But a wig is not your hair, so it doesn’t really fix the problem.”
She thinks people seeing a bald woman makes them more uncomfortable than it does her. She feels she has come full circle with her disorder, so she’s OK with it.
“I can look in a mirror and see me,” Kmetz said.
Kmetz says not having hair is a time saver, especially with having children.
“I can be ready to go anywhere in under 10 minutes because I don’t have to fix anything," she said. "I am very blessed.”
'Fun to have wigs'
She said for Emma, it can be different. That for herself, by the time she lost all of her hair, she had a fiancée, (now husband Mark), a job and was pretty settled in her life. But for her young daughter, she lost all of her hair right away.
Emma chooses to wear a wig, a decision that Kmetz supports. She says her daughter is her opposite.
“It is fun to have wigs,” Emma said. “When it is hot out, I like having no hair because I can take it off. And when I go to school, I can walk in with different hair every day.”
Woytovich said both are role models for other kids and parents in the region to see how to live and thrive with alopecia.
He said there’s no excuses, no apologies with Kmetz.
“I think that people need to know that it is not contagious,” Kmetz said. “And please don’t stare at a person that doesn’t have hair.”
For more information about CAP, go to www.childrensalopeciaproject.org
