Back in December 2018, Isaac Boring set out with a goal to make a new drawing and post it on his Twitter page @IBoringArt for 500 consecutive days.
The project is close to completion with the 15-year-old having reached day 474 on Thursday, putting up a portrait of a green-skinned character with pointed ears and blue eyes casting a sideway glance.
“I’ve improved a lot,” Isaac said. “I do have to say. If you look at my first drawing and then look at the drawing I posted a year later, there was a huge improvement. I’m still not happy where I’m at right now. I still want to continue to improve. But, so far, it’s going fantastic.”
However, what started as a way to motivate himself to work on his art has also turned into an activity to help fill the hours that he and his family – parents, Joe and Steph; and sisters, Lydia, 14, and Alex, 12 – have been spending sheltering in place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Borings have been preparing seedlings for this year’s garden that will be planted on their 12-acre Paint Township property, where they also keep egg-laying chickens, grow mushrooms, tap maple trees for syrup, raise honeybees and even have a small forge for metal work.
Along with drawing, Isaac has been practicing the piano and exercising.
Lydia has been working on photography, playing the clarinet and painting. Alex’s focus has turnedtoward cooking.
“You start to recognize that you have 16 hours actually during the day available,” Joe said. “You have to fill all of that time with something.”
‘Feels like summer break’
Working in the kitchen, Alex has made meatloaf, chicken pot pie, chickpea cookies and brownies.
“I thought it was interesting,” Alex said. “I tried other things, but I didn’t like them as much as cooking, so I decided to go with cooking. I like learning things about different ingredients and also the fun of making it.”
Lydia’s interest has been on activities that she already had experienced, “but I just decided to get more into it now that I have the time.”
To Lydia, a student in the Conemaugh Township Area School District, the time with her family and away from classes “sort of feels like summer break,” although news about the pandemic is “a little scary when we hear about it.”
That is a feeling shared throughout the family as the parents and children experience the fear and unknowns of the global health crisis.
“I think, right now, it doesn’t feel real,” Steph said. “I think, as the weeks go on and if we’re stuck like this for a while, then I think it will start to feel more real. I think right now it’s kind of surreal – like you can’t believe it’s happening. It’s almost as if it’s in a movie and it’s not real life. I think once we come to that realization, things might change a bit. We’re pretty active around the house, so I think that will save us.”
‘One day at a time’
The family has stockpiled foods and basics of life – and has taken a few trips for essential reasons – but otherwise has remained by themselves, including not even visiting Steph’s mother, who has an underlying medical condition.
Joe is able to work at home as a programmer for a company that provides real-time location services.
“I’m spending a little bit more time actually doing work,” Joe said. “Since I’m programming and I’m working from home, I can spend a little more time programing.”
Joe is also keeping track of the family finances to make sure money is available to pay the bills for however long pandemic precautions may be in place.
“For me, it comes down to financially having a buffer to make sure that we’re OK financially and reducing costs to make sure that that buffer lasts as long as it needs to,” Joe said. “That was one of the biggest things – can we ride it financially if we have to and reducing costs in order to make that happen? The other part is I’m making sure we have essentials, which we stocked up on. The other one is just taking it one day at a time and taking it as it comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.