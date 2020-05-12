The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will now be using existing photos on file for customers who renew their driver’s license and identification card.
This is being done to limit the number of people in the driver’s license photo centers in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone with a non-commercial license or ID card can renew the product online at www.dmv.pa.gov or through the mail.
As long as there are no corrections or changes other than a change of address, the new product will arrive within 15 days and the most recent photo in the system will be used, according to a press release.
Commercial drivers may renew their product through the mail, as well.
There will be no camera cards issued to these customers after May 10.
Individuals who renewed their product on or before that date will receive a camera card and need to visit a PennDOT photo license center to obtain an updated photo.
Non-U.S. citizens will also have to visit a license center in person to complete a transaction, the release states.
Photo ID cards, driver’s licenses and learner’s permits that were set to expire from March 16 through May 31 have been extended to June 30.
Additionally, the issuance of REAL ID is suspended and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the enforcement deadline to Oct. 1, 2021.
