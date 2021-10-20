Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania eased slightly on Wednesday, but the number of deaths attributed to the virus jumped in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.

Wednesday’s 3,584 new cases was the lowest single-day total reported since Sept. 14. It follows the lowest weekend total since the three-day report issued Sept. 7.

The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 4,338 cases, which is the first time the average has dipped below 4,400 cases a day since Sept. 15.

There were 134 additional deaths recorded Wednesday – more than double Tuesday’s 64 fatalities. It’s the third time this month that deaths reached triple digits in one day’s report.

Westmoreland County recorded seven new deaths, Indiana County added two deaths and Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties each added one death.

Pennsylvania now has a total of 1,520,815 cases and 30,721 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There were 59 new cases added in Cambria County, 19 in Somerset County, 28 in Bedford County, 56 in Blair County, 35 in Clearfield County, 27 in Centre County and 82 in Westmoreland County.

Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows vaccine providers have administered 293,607 doses over the past seven days, fully vaccinating 162,299 more Pennsylvanians. Statewide, 15,237,869 doses have been given and 7,348,873 people are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here is the latest COVID-19 report for Oct. 20, 2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 59 0 18,821 14456 491 377 519 399 130,192
Somerset 19 1 10,292 14,013 244 332 203 276 73,447
Bedford 28 1 6,595 13,772 162 338 197 411 47,888
Blair 56 1 16,806 13,795 373 306 484 397 121,829
Indiana 29 2 8,663 10,304 218 259 213 253 84,073
Clearfield 35 1 10,902 13756 191 241 254 320 79,255
Centre 27 0 20,247 12,469 241 148 245 151 162,385
Westmoreland 82 7 43,749 12,539 882 253 965 277 348,899
Region 335 13 136,075 12,985 2,802 267 3,080 294 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 3,584 134 1,520,815 11,880 30,721 240 29,669 232 12,801,937

