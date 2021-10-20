JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania eased slightly on Wednesday, but the number of deaths attributed to the virus jumped in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.
Wednesday’s 3,584 new cases was the lowest single-day total reported since Sept. 14. It follows the lowest weekend total since the three-day report issued Sept. 7.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 4,338 cases, which is the first time the average has dipped below 4,400 cases a day since Sept. 15.
There were 134 additional deaths recorded Wednesday – more than double Tuesday’s 64 fatalities. It’s the third time this month that deaths reached triple digits in one day’s report.
Westmoreland County recorded seven new deaths, Indiana County added two deaths and Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties each added one death.
Pennsylvania now has a total of 1,520,815 cases and 30,721 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There were 59 new cases added in Cambria County, 19 in Somerset County, 28 in Bedford County, 56 in Blair County, 35 in Clearfield County, 27 in Centre County and 82 in Westmoreland County.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows vaccine providers have administered 293,607 doses over the past seven days, fully vaccinating 162,299 more Pennsylvanians. Statewide, 15,237,869 doses have been given and 7,348,873 people are fully vaccinated.
